BRIEF-Violin Memory approved reverse stock split on June 30 at ratio between 1-for-2 and 1-for-10- SEC Filing

July 5 Violin Memory:

* Approved reverse stock split of Co's stock on June 30 at ratio between 1-for-2 and 1-for-10- SEC Filing

* In connection with reverse split, Co's stockholders also approved reduction of number of authorized shares of Co's common stock from 1 billion to 250 million