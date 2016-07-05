BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants says Bad Daddy's Q3 same store sales rose 3.6 pct

July 5 Good Times Restaurants Inc:

* Bad daddy's same store sales increased 3.6% in its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Good times' same store sales decreased 2% during quarter over prior year's increase of 4.8%

* "We are being negatively impacted by approximately 3-4% in our sales trends due to aggressive pricing by larger competitors"

* Pipeline of sites for fiscal 2017, 2018 to lead to run rate of about $100 million in total revenues by end of fiscal 2017