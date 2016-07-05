版本:
BRIEF-NGK Insulators to add second line at new Poland plant - Nikkei

July 5 Nikkei:

* NGK Insulators will add a second line to produce diesel particulate filters for car exhaust at a new plant in Poland - Nikkei

* Second line at NGK Insulators' new Poland plant to be built at cost of about 10 bln yen; plant not scheduled to begin operation until Jan 2017 - Nikkei Source text: Further company coverage:

