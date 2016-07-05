版本:
BRIEF-KKR's agreement to acquire Epicor Software from Apax Partners is valued at $3.3 bln - Bloomberg, citing sources

July 5 (Reuters) -

* KKR & Co.'s agreement to acquire Epicor Software Corp from Apax Partners is valued at $3.3 billion - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : (bloom.bg/29gfZaI) Further company coverage:

