公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 03:19 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's says Newmont's sale of Batu Hijau interest credit positive

July 5 Newmont Mining Corp

* Moody's says Newmont's sale of Batu Hijau interest credit positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

