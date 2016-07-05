BRIEF-Centerra Gold announces C$170 mln bought deal financing

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
July 5 Centerra Gold Inc
* Announces c$170 million bought deal financing
* Upon completion of deal, existing Centerra, Thompson Creek shareholders are expected to own approximately 92% and 8% of pro forma company
* Bought deal financing of 23.1 million subscription receipts at a price of c$7.35 per subscription receipt
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to partially fund redemption of secured and unsecured notes of Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc
* Thompson Creek shareholders expected to own approximately 92% and 8% of pro forma co, respectively, on a fully-diluted in--money basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.