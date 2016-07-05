版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter appoints Quip Inc Co-founder Bret Taylor to board

July 5 Twitter Inc

* Says bret taylor appointed to the board

* Since, september 2012, taylor, has served as chief executive officer and co-founder of quip, inc

* Taylor will serve in class of directors whose term expires at annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

