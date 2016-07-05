版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Triumph Group says workforce in Spokane returned to work after ratifying a new contract

July 5 Triumph Group Inc

* Workforce in Spokane, Wash., returned to work following ratification of a new contract with members of Local IAM District 751

* Four-Year collective bargaining agreement covers about 400 production workers at precision components composites facility in Spokane Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

