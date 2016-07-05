版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 04:22 BJT

BRIEF-CBIZ buys employee benefits business of Ed Jacobs & Associates

July 5 CBIZ Inc :

* CBIZ acquires employee benefits business of Tennessee-based Ed Jacobs & Associates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐