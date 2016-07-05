BRIEF-Ventas to buy life science and medical real estate assets of Wexford Science

July 5 Ventas Inc

* Total consideration for transaction is $1.5 billion plus assumption of $33 million of liabilities

* Total consideration for 23 operating properties is $1.4 billion

* Company is also acquiring nine development sites principally contiguous to existing assets

* Transaction expected to be accretive in 2017 by $0.07 to $0.09 per share to normalized ffo

* Definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of life science and medical real estate assets of wexford science & technology, llc

