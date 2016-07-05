版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Campbell Soup urges Congress to enact national mandatory GMO labeling legislation

July 5 Campbell Soup Co

* Campbell urges congress to enact national mandatory gmo labeling legislation

* "remains committed to printing clear and simple language on labels of all of its u.s. products" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

