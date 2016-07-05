BRIEF-Sterling Resources says John Rapach has succeeded Jake Ulrich as CEO

July 5 Sterling Resources Ltd :
* Sterling Resources reports results of annual and special
meeting and management and organizational changes
* Re-appointment of Deloitte Llp as auditors of co was also
approved for ensuing year, authorizing board to fix auditor's
remuneration
* Stock option plan for company was also approved
* Ulrich continues as a director of company and has become
its chair
* John Rapach has succeeded Jake Ulrich as CEO with
immediate effect in addition to his current role as chief
operating officer
