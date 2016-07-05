BRIEF-Eastern Platinum appointed George Dorin as chair of board

July 5 Eastern Platinum Ltd
* George Dorin was appointed chair of board
* Peter Clausi was appointed interim chief executive officer
of company
* Expects to report a number of material changes and
developments in coming weeks and months, as its review of
Eastplats progresses
* Board will be carefully reviewing company's current care
and maintenance program and its potential strategic alternatives
* Immediately following shareholder meeting, executive
committee was disbanded
