版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 09:04 BJT

BRIEF-Tesla Exploration provides update on Matco Guarantee and credit facility negotiations

July 5 Tesla Exploration Ltd

* Provides update to the Matco Guarantee and credit facility negotiations

* Its Canadian lender has called remaining undrawn portion of $2.5 million Matco guarantee in amount of $976,730

* $2.5 million indebtedness bears interest at 10% per annum

* Says company and its lenders continue to explore alternatives

* Total amount owing to Matco Investments Ltd is now $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐