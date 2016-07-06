BRIEF-Lifewatch Q1 revenues up 12.3 pct at $28.4 million

July 6 Lifewatch AG :
* Lower EBITDA and negative earnings expected for full year
* In Q1 of 2016, revenues amounted to $28.4 million,
representing an increase of 12.3 pct compared to Q1 of 2015
* Operating loss for Q1 amounted to $13.2 million as
compared to a profit (EBIT) for prior year period of $2.1
million
* Q1 EBITDA was a negative $11.0 million, compared to $3.7
million in Q1 2015
* Q1 net result was also negative at $10.1 million compared
to a Q1 2015 net income of $0.9 million
* Is still anticipating double-digit revenue growth in FY
* Now expects a significantly lower positive EBITDA margin,
in mid-single digit range, and a negative EBIT and net income
for FY
* Decided to issue 4,994,019 new registered shares with a
nominal value of 1.30 Swiss francs ($1.33) each
* Subscription price per new registered share amounts to
9.00 Swiss francs
($1 = 0.9773 Swiss francs)
