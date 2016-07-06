版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 14:02 BJT

BRIEF-Carbios opens a new biological pathway with its one-step PLA production process

July 6 Carbios SA :

* Carbios opens a new biological pathway with its one-step PLA production process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐