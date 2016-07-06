版本:
BRIEF-Sama Resources, Section Rouge Media enter into reverse take-over deal

July 6 Sama Resources Inc

* And Section Rouge Media Inc. Enter into reverse takeover transaction to form new graphite exploration and development company

* Section will acquire 100% of shares of SRG in consideration of 20 million common shares of section

* Deemed value per share is CDN$0.10, for a total purchase price of cdn$2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

