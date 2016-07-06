BRIEF-Sama Resources, Section Rouge Media enter into reverse take-over deal

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Sama Resources Inc
* And Section Rouge Media Inc. Enter into reverse takeover transaction to form new graphite exploration and development company
* Section will acquire 100% of shares of SRG in consideration of 20 million common shares of section
* Deemed value per share is CDN$0.10, for a total purchase price of cdn$2 million
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system