REFILE-BRIEF-Pfizer and Germany's Merck KGaA initiate phase III trial

July 6 Pfizer Inc :

* Merck KGaA and Pfizer initiate phase III trial to evaluate avelumab as first-line treatment for ovarian cancer

* New investigational regimen will evaluate avelumab in extending progression-free survival in treatment-naïve women

* First phase III trial evaluating addition of an immune checkpoint inhibitor to standard of care in first-line ovarian cancer