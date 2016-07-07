版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 23:56 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-Pfizer and Germany's Merck KGaA initiate phase III trial

(Adds full name of German company Merck KGaA)

July 6 Pfizer Inc :

* Merck KGaA and Pfizer initiate phase III trial to evaluate avelumab as first-line treatment for ovarian cancer

* New investigational regimen will evaluate avelumab in extending progression-free survival in treatment-naïve women

* First phase III trial evaluating addition of an immune checkpoint inhibitor to standard of care in first-line ovarian cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐