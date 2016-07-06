BRIEF-EXL acquires insurance platform provider LISS Systems

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Exlservice Holdings Inc :
* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Says EXL has made employment inducement equity awards to nine new non-executive employees
* EXL acquires insurance platform provider liss systems to enhance digital customer acquisition and policy administration
* Says LISS will become part of EXL's insurance business unit and continue to be based in London
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system