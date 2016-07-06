版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 23:48 BJT

BRIEF-PartnerRe announces 3 worldwide business segments

July 6 PartnerRe Ltd

* Partnerre announces new appointments following previously announced restructuring

* Partnerre now has three worldwide business segments: Property & Casualty, Specialty Lines, and Life & Health

* Partnerre has appointed Scott Altstadt to newly created role of Chief Underwriting Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐