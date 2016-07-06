版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Nasdaq says welcomed a combined 176 new listings in first half of 2016 to its U.S. and Nordic exchanges

July 6 Nasdaq Inc

* Welcomed a combined 176 new listings - including 68 initial public offerings (IPOs) - in first half of 2016 to its U.S. and Nordic exchanges

* 126 new U.S. Listings, including 35 initial public offerings (ipos) to Nasdaq stock market in first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐