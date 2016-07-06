版本:
BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia sells 824 electronic gaming machine seats for $3.25 million

July 6 Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc

* Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc. sells 824 electronic gaming machine seats for total cash consideration of $3.25 million

* Purchase price is payable by purchaser in full in cash on completion of sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

