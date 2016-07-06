版本:
BRIEF-Granite Creek Gold amends Bankole option agreement

July 6 Granite Creek Gold Ltd

* Granite Creek amends Bankole option agreement

* Says all shares issued under bankole option agreement are subject to a mandatory four-month hold period

* Says vendors will receive a 1% nrs of which one-half may be repurchased for us$1,000,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

