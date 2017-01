BRIEF-Alcoa opens 3D printing Metal Powder Plant

July 6 Alcoa Inc :

* Alcoa opens 3D printing metal powder plant

* Will produce proprietary titanium, nickel and aluminum powders optimized for 3D printing aerospace parts

* Facility will form part of Arconic following separation from Alcoa's traditional commodity business in second half of 2016

* Expects to deliver first additive manufactured parts under agreement later this year