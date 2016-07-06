版本:
BRIEF-Cipher Pharma's Special committee responds to Early Warning Report filed by 1207407 Ontario Ltd

July 6 Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Special committee of Cipher Pharmaceuticals responds to early warning report filed by 1207407 Ontario Limited

* Special committee and board will continue to meet to consider further steps to advance evaluation of initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

