公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Comcast adds new video camera and voice controls to smart home platform

July 6 Comcast Corp

* Comcast adds new video camera and voice controls to smart home platform

* Customers can add 24/7 video recording to review past footage for up to 10 days, view their live video feeds from anywhere

* Xcam will be available to all xfinity home customers this summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

