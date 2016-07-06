版本:
BRIEF-Government of Equatorial Guinea announces MoU with Shell

July 6 Govt Of Equatorial Guinea

* New deal signed by equatorial guinea and shell to increase oil and gas collaboration

* Memorandum of understanding with shell group signed on July 4, 2016 Further company coverage:

