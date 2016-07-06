BRIEF-Zions bank to enter settlement with plaintiff in class action case

July 6 Zions Bancorp

* Intends to enter into a settlement with plaintiff in class action case, Reynaldo Reyes V Zions First National Bank

* Intends to enter into a settlement for about $37.5 million

* Reyes case relates to payment processing services provided by modern payments

* Does not expect to incur additional expenses as a result of settlement

* Agreed to settle case for practical reasons; Zions denies any wrongdoing relating to Reyes case Source: (bit.ly/29xPwn9 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)