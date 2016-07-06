版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Lombard Medical launches altura endovascular stent graft system in Netherlands and Spain

July 6 Lombard Medical Inc

* Expanded European launch of its new altura endovascular stent graft system to Netherlands and Spain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

