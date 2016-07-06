BRIEF-Dominion Diamond enters process to dispose of non-core asset

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Dominion Diamond Corp :
* Departure of its chief financial officer, Ron Cameron.
* Board has determined to continue to focus on development opportunities at company's core assets
* Announces update on its capital allocation strategy, which includes allocating capital to returning capital through share buyback
* Has also entered into a process to dispose of a non-core asset
* Will also pursue divestment of its Toronto office building.
* Asset is co's 100 per cent owned office building located in downtown Toronto and sale is expected to occur in Q3 of fiscal 2017
* Current dividend policy will not be changed until company has more visibility on short-term impacts of June 23 fire in Ekati process plant
* Cara Allaway will fill CFO role on an acting basis as Dominion conducts recruitment for a new CFO Source text for Eikon:
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)