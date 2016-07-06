版本:
2016年 7月 6日

BRIEF-Torstar president, CEO David Holland to retire

July 6 Torstar Corp

* Torstar announces David Holland retiring as president and CEO

* Says initiated a search to fill joint position of president and CEO of Torstar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

