BRIEF-Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Moderna collaborate to discover and develop MRNA Therapeutics for cystic fibrosis

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Vertex and Moderna establish exclusive collaboration to discover and develop mrna therapeutics(tm) for cystic fibrosis
* Vertex will also pay Moderna future development and regulatory milestones of up to $275 million
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says $275 million payment, including $220 million in reimbursement milestones, as well as tiered royalty payments on future sales
* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc says Moderna to receive $40 million upfront, made up of a $20 million cash payment and a $20 million convertible note investment
* Vertex and Moderna will conduct exclusive research, development and commercialization activities to advance mrna therapeutics
* Will lead all preclinical, development and commercialization activities associated with advancement of mrna therapeutics
* Will fund all expenses related to collaboration
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system