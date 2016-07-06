BRIEF-Columbus acquires US consultancy

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Columbus A/S :
* Concluded a conditional agreement about acquisition of CSG (Client Strategy Group), an ERP consultancy in the US
* Acquisition is financed by Columbus' own available funds
* Amount to be paid at closing of agreement on July 15 2016 is 34.3 million Danish crowns ($5.1 million)
* Remaining amount of 8.6 million crowns is dependent on agreed earnings targets, and is expected to be paid over next two years
* Expects to take over net assets of 3.3 million crowns adjusted to fair value at acquisition
* Acquisition is expected to contribute with a revenue in level of 14.3 million crowns and EBITDA in level of 3.5 million crowns in period from July 15 2016 (closing)
* Maintains previously announced expectations to revenue in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7188 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)