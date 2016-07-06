BRIEF-Lincoln National says entered credit agreement

July 6 Lincoln National Corp:

* Credit facility allows for issuance of letters of credit of up to $2.5 billion and borrowing of up to $2.5 billion

* Entered into a credit agreement; credit facility under agreeement is unsecured, has commitment termination date of June 30, 2016

* Effective as of June 30, 2016, the credit facility replaced credit agreement dated as of may 29, 2013 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/29nLRqW