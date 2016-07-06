BRIEF-Lincoln National says entered credit agreement

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Lincoln National Corp:
* Credit facility allows for issuance of letters of credit of up to $2.5 billion and borrowing of up to $2.5 billion
* Entered into a credit agreement; credit facility under agreeement is unsecured, has commitment termination date of June 30, 2016
* Effective as of June 30, 2016, the credit facility replaced credit agreement dated as of may 29, 2013 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/29nLRqW
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)