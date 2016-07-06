版本:
BRIEF-Omega and Marcolin Group to create Omega branded sunglasses

July 6 Marcolin USA Eyewear Corp

* Omega and Marcolin Group have agreed to an exclusive collaboration to create Omega branded sunglasses

* First summer collection will be available exclusively in Omega boutiques around world from August 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

