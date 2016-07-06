版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-El-Erian sees a lot more volatility going forward -CNBC

July 6 (Reuters) -

* Mohamed El-Erian says look for U.S. companies with "strong balance sheets, positive cash flow and good management"-CNBC

* Mohamed El-Erian says "I would be a selective buyer of U.S. equities on dips and I think we are going to get a lot more volatility going forward" -CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

