公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Draftday Fantasy Sports says Michelle Lanken will become the CFO

July 6 (Reuters) -

* Draftday Fantasy Sports, Inc says entered into an employment agreement with Michelle Lanken, who will become the company's chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

