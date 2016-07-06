BRIEF-Sanchez Production says co, units entered amendment to credit agreement

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Sanchez Production Partners LP:
* Co, units entered fourth amendment to third amended, credit agreement dated as of March 31, 2015 - sec filing
* Amendment includes addition of new repayment event with respect to any cash/cash equivalents held by co in excess of $10 million Source text - bit.ly/29nKOaD
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)