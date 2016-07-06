版本:
BRIEF-Sanchez Production says co, units entered amendment to credit agreement

July 6 Sanchez Production Partners LP:

* Co, units entered fourth amendment to third amended, credit agreement dated as of March 31, 2015 - sec filing

* Amendment includes addition of new repayment event with respect to any cash/cash equivalents held by co in excess of $10 million Source text - bit.ly/29nKOaD

