BRIEF-Southern Power acquires controlling interest in 102 MW Henrietta solar project

July 6 Southern Co

* Southern Power acquired controlling interest in 102-megawatt (MW) Henrietta solar project in Kings County, California , from Sunpower

* Sunpower will own remaining interest in project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

