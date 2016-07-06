BRIEF-Viex Capital Advisors says Eric Singer voluntarily withdrew complaint filed on June 16 against YuMe

July 6 Viex Capital Advisors

* Viex Capital Advisors, LLC says Eric Singer voluntarily withdrew complaint filed on June 16 in court of Chancery of State of Delaware against YUME

* Viex Capital Advisors, LLC says Singer withdrew complaint after receipt of certain of books, records requested from YUME

* Based on review of books, Singer believes meeting of board must be immediately called to adopt strategy to restore profitability Source - bit.ly/29hBkM1 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)