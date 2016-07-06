BRIEF-Viex Capital Advisors says Eric Singer voluntarily withdrew complaint filed on June 16 against YuMe

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Viex Capital Advisors
* Viex Capital Advisors, LLC says Eric Singer voluntarily withdrew complaint filed on June 16 in court of Chancery of State of Delaware against YUME
* Viex Capital Advisors, LLC says Singer withdrew complaint after receipt of certain of books, records requested from YUME
Based on review of books, Singer believes meeting of board must be immediately called to adopt strategy to restore profitability
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system