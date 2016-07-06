BRIEF-Regulus Resources says to increase amount of offering from 8.4 mln units to up to 10 mln

July 6 Regulus Resources Inc :

* Regulus announces increase to equity financing

* Number of additional units that may be acquired under option granted to agents has increased from 1.3 mln units to 1.5 million units

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to advance antakori copper-gold project in Peru

* To increase amount of offering from 8.4 mln units to up to 10 mln for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12 million