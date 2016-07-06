BRIEF-Regulus Resources says to increase amount of offering from 8.4 mln units to up to 10 mln

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Regulus Resources Inc :
* Regulus announces increase to equity financing
* Number of additional units that may be acquired under option granted to agents has increased from 1.3 mln units to 1.5 million units
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to advance antakori copper-gold project in Peru
* To increase amount of offering from 8.4 mln units to up to 10 mln for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)