公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四

BRIEF-Zumiez reports June 2016 sales results

July 6 Zumiez Inc

* Comparable sales decreased 4.5 percent for five-week period compared to a comparable sales decrease of 3.3 percent in year ago period

* Net sales for five-week period ended July 2, 2016 decreased 0.6 percent to $66.6 million

* June same store sales view down 6 percent -- Thomson Reuters data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

