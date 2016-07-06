版本:
BRIEF-Nortek says upon termination of merger, co required to pay Melrose about $50 mln

July 6 Nortek

* Upon termination of merger agreement,under specified circumstances,co required to pay melrose termination fee of about $50 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

