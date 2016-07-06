版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Westrock entered into a first amendment to credit agreement

July 6 Westrock Co

* On July 1, entered into a first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing

* First amendment, in part, extends term of revolver portion of credit agreement by one year from 2020 to 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐