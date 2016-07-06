BRIEF-Axogen Inc, Axogen Corp, Three Peaks Capital SARL entered into Amendment 1 to term loan agreement

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Axogen Inc
* On June 29, co, Axogen Corp, Three Peaks Capital SARL entered into Amendment 1 to term loan agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment provides that period for subsequent borrowing be changed to July 1, 2016 through September 30, 2016
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system