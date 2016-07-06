版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Axogen Inc, Axogen Corp, Three Peaks Capital SARL entered into Amendment 1 to term loan agreement

July 6 Axogen Inc

* On June 29, co, Axogen Corp, Three Peaks Capital SARL entered into Amendment 1 to term loan agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment provides that period for subsequent borrowing be changed to July 1, 2016 through September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

