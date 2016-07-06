BRIEF-Costamare Inc implements dividend reinvestment plan

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
July 6 Costamare Inc
* Shareholders who decide not to participate in plan will continue to receive cash dividends, as declared and paid in usual manner
* Costamare inc. Announces implementation of dividend reinvestment plan
* Dividend reinvestments under plan expected to begin with dividend declared by co's board of directors in respect of quarter ended june 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)