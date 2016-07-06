版本:
2016年 7月 7日

BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities sees FY loss per share $1.08-$0.98

July 6 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :

* Sees FY adjusted FFO per share $5.46 to $5.56

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY loss per share $1.08 to $0.98

* Sees FY FFO per share $4.04 - $4.14

* FY2016 FFO per share view $5.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/29iKfls Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
