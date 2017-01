July 6 Cogeco Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $7.03

* During Q3 Cogeco Communications recognized a non-cash pre-tax impairment loss of $450 million in its business ict services segment

* Q3 revenue increased by $16.2 million, or 2.9 percent, to $574 million

* Expects FY 2017 revenue to grow between 1.5-2 percent, adjusted EBITDA to grow between 2-3 percent and free cash flow between 31-34 percent