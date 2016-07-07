BRIEF-SGS buying Laboratorios Contecon Urbar

July 7 SGS
* Says it's buying Laboratorios Contecon Urbar with
operations in Colombia and Panama.
* Contecon Urbar is an independent materials testing
business focusing on the quality control of building materials,
in particular concrete and cement, for the construction
industry.
* With more than 600 staff, Contecon Urbar operates nine
laboratories in Colombia and one in Panama. It is expected to
generate combined 2016 revenues in excess of $14 million.
