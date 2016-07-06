版本:
BRIEF-Towerstream Corporation announces reverse stock split

July 6 Towerstream Corp

* Towerstream corporation announces reverse stock split

* Towerstream Corp - Announced a reverse stock split of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20

* Towerstream Corp says shares of common stock will decrease to about 4.5 mln post-split shares from about 90.3 mln pre-split shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

